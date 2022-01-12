When the 911 Emergency Call Center in the Virgin Islands needed assistance, it dialed for help — all the way to Ohio.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency spokesman Eric Ackerson told The Daily News on Tuesday that a group of Ohio dispatchers have been assisting understaffed centers on both St. Thomas and St. Croix. Ackerson said that with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the territory, the agency put out a call for assistance under a contingency plan to “give operators a rest and properly quarantine.”
“It’s kind of a standard procedure and most 911 call centers in every city do that kind of thing,” said Ackerson, whose agency operates the territory’s 911 Emergency Call Centers.
The help is the result of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, according to Ohio team leader Matthew Reinke.
It is the first time Ohio has ever responded to an EMAC request, and Reinke said the team is happy to assist.
Ten dispatchers — five on St. Croix, and five on St. Thomas — have been working since last week on a 14-day deployment.
While the EMAC partnership has been met with praise by dispatchers from both jurisdictions, at least one senator is greeting it with some skepticism.
In a statement released Monday, Sen. Kenneth Gittens said that while it is laudable that the Ohio dispatchers are helping VITEMA, the request for help speaks to a larger issue.
“This is a proactive move on the part of our government and I certainly appreciate the personnel from Ohio that are willing to lend a hand. However, the coronavirus is not the only issue,” Gittens said in a prepared statement.
Citing a recent “suspension without due process” and morale concerns, Gittens said there are systemic issues at the local 911 centers, saying he has written to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. about it.
“What caused me to write the governor’s office is that in the past we have had the same complaints with the same agency with the same employees having no authority to suspend or terminate individuals,” he said.
According to Gittens, last year the agency dealt with complaints about employees being terminated without due process, and unknown to the agency head, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen.
“They addressed that problem and now here we go again. These individuals are classified employees, and unionized, therefore they’re entitled not only by law but through their union contact to have due process for any disciplinary action,” Gittens said in his statement, which did not detail the accusations.
When asked about Gittens statement, Ackerson said he had “no idea” what the senator was talking about.
Gittens also pointed to what he saw as another concern — the Ohio dispatchers’ unfamiliarity with V.I. neighborhoods and roads.
“Those from outside the territory may be well trained, but can never truly replace a locally based 911 operator because of their knowledge of the community,” Gittens said.
Reinke dismissed the concern, noting that callers receive the same level of service from the visiting team as they would with a local 911 dispatcher.
“The lack of addresses is a considerable difference for us, it definitely took a couple of days but we’ve gotten used to it,” Reinke said. “We get to the same result; we just have to ask different questions.”
He said his team is simply happy to be in a position to assist.
“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Reinke said. “We’re just here to support our fellow dispatchers and fellow Americans and make sure you guys get the services that you need and deserve.”