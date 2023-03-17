Eligible Social Security recipients who have not yet received a $500 stipend and are not on a list issued by the Office of Management and Budget should wait for more information about how to obtain their check, St. Thomas Administrator Avery Lewis said Friday.
The list issued by OMB includes individuals with incomplete address information, and those people are asked to submit their information electronically, if possible. Anyone without access to a computer may call the Administrator’s Office on their island to submit their information.
After this round of checks are distributed and reconciled, Lewis said OMB will create a website for those still remaining, and “we’re just trying to get these here out first.”
Those not on the list of Social Security recipients with incomplete addresses in the OMB database should wait for further instructions in a future announcement, Lewis said.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Friday that OMB “is working to resolve those issues and will make an announcement soon with their plan.”
Lewis emphasized that OMB is handling the process, and the island administrators are assisting only with data collection for those with incomplete or incorrect mailing addresses.
Lews said there are Social Security recipients eligible for a stipend who are not on the address list and are still awaiting a check.
“We do know there are individuals who did not receive one and are entitled to one,” Lewis said.
Bryan first announced his intention to use federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to give out $500 stipends to 22,000 Social Security recipients one day before the Nov. 8 General Election.
Motta has said repeatedly that the announcement was not timed to win favor with voters, and government officials had been working for months to figure out how to distribute the funds.
Elderly and disabled residents were initially instructed to wait in line in parking lots, or provide their information to the Office of Management and Budget and wait to receive their check in the mail.
The chaotic rollout led to pandemonium at the distribution site on St. Thomas, where the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Service distributed water to hundreds of people waiting in the sweltering heat, and at least four people fainted while waiting for checks on St. Croix.
Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce told senators during a February committee hearing that they intended to publish the names of 1,575 people still waiting for checks, and would create a website that is expected to go live in mid-March to help finish distributing remaining checks. A date for the website launch has not yet been announced.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.