Eligible Social Security recipients who have not yet received a $500 stipend and are not on a list issued by the Office of Management and Budget should wait for more information about how to obtain their check, St. Thomas Administrator Avery Lewis said Friday.

The list issued by OMB includes individuals with incomplete address information, and those people are asked to submit their information electronically, if possible. Anyone without access to a computer may call the Administrator’s Office on their island to submit their information.

