Members of the Omega Psi Phi, Inc. graduate chapter on St. Croix donated $5,000 to the University of the Virgin Islands in support of its strategic initiatives, according to a UVI news release
Several members presented a check to UVI President David Hall during an Oct. 5 ceremony on the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix.
Dr. Byron Biscoe, Omega Psi Phi’s deputy district representative for the Caribbean, was flanked by other members during the presentation. He said that the international organization, whose core principles of “Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift,” offers many opportunities for UVI students “to participate in Greek life, serve their communities and develop into adults of strong character and integrity.”
Hall, in accepting the donation, said “we are so grateful to Omega Psi Phi for making this generous contribution to UVI at a time when we are deeply engaged in activities related to meeting the goals of our Greatness Through Innovation Strategic Plan.”
“This gift strengthens our longstanding relationship with Omega Psi Phi and symbolizes our ongoing mutual commitment to transforming the lives of Virgin Islanders both within and without our academic walls through service and mentorship,” Hall added.
According to the news release, the Greek organization is active on both UVI’s St. Croix and St. Thomas campuses under the chapter names of Eta Iota Iota and Zeta Xi chapter, respectively. The UVI chapters represent the fraternity’s 13th International District, according to the university’s statement.
Further, it noted “this is the first time that the University of the Virgin Islands has been the recipient of a direct gift from Omega Psi Phi’s international headquarters.
The donation is just one of the many activities and community services that the fraternity has engaged in. Among them are supporting residences for the elderly, cleaning up beaches, parks and recreation spaces, coaching youth baseball teams and providing swimming lessons, mentorship experiences and speaking to young people in schools across the territory.
“Omega Psi Phi has always been committed to supporting, empowering and nurturing young men, grooming them for service in and to local communities, and it is our pleasure and honor to make this donation to UVI on behalf of our members,” said Biscoe, a physician who specializes in surgery and diseases of the eye.
Biscoe will serve as associate professor of ophthalmology at UVI’s School of Medicine, “which is in the applicant phase of its opening plans,” according to the statement.
He has also been an active on behalf of the university, hosting events in both St. Thomas and St. Croix to raise money to support UVI’s mission.
“We are proud to treasure many of the core values and ideals the university also holds dear as an HBCU,” Biscoe said of the Historically Black College and University.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a historically Black college. There are a total of six chapters in the Caribbean.