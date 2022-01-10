TORTOLA — For only the second time in six months, COVID-19 infections in the British Virgin Islands have surged past the 1,000-case mark as the omicron variant has been officially detected in the territory.
The previous record of 1,604 cases was set in July.
Health Minister Carvin Malone announced the arrival of omicron after a Friday-night Cabinet meeting.
“Until we get the number of new cases down to a manageable amount, then we will always have an increase in cases,” Malone said. “We had 40 active cases on Dec. 1, we are now at 1,049. It is too high. It is not good. We have to break the transmission.”
The surge has hit close to home for Malone as 109 BVI Health Services Authority health care professionals have tested positive. He did not expand on what this could mean for the agency which conducted vaccination and booster shot drives over the weekend.
According to Malone, the omicron variant was detected in 12 of the 25 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad and Tobago last week.
“We now have the presence of delta. We have the presence of omicron,” he said. “We are sending additional samples down, but with the fast spreading nature of this virus, we were suspecting that omicron was here, we now have confirmation that it is in our midst. There’s almost no business that hasn’t be affected. Almost no household that isn’t affected at this particular time.”
On Dec. 31, the U.S. Virgin Islands said that it had send 62 samples to be sequenced and 90% of samples were positive for omicron.
Premier Andrew Fahie and members of his Cabinet are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss further mitigation measures. In the meantime, health officials urge against gathering in large crowds.
Currently, crowd sizes are restricted to 100 individuals, and interior spaces must only allow for one person for every nine square feet up to 100, according to Malone.
“If your enterprise can only hold 25, it must not have 30,” he said. “Any crowd size above 100, must make application to the Ministry of Health, so that we can look at all of the activities — entertainment, social, religious — during this time,” he said, before implying that the territory could revert to mandating curfew.
“If our people were to do their part — adhere to the measures that are put in place — there would be no need for a curfew,” Malone said.