Although the highly transmissible omicron variant has caused COVID-19 cases to spike on the mainland, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said he won’t reinstate mandates in the territory ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The Health Department reported Tuesday there are still no cases of the variant territorywide.
“Currently, we have not detected the omicron variant in the territory,” Health’s Deputy Commissioner Renan Steele said during a press briefing. “However our epidemiology team consistently sends out samples on a regular basis to see when we identify it, and I say when because we do know eventually the variant will be in the territory.”
Bryan urged residents to gather safely, especially as family members travel to the territory from the U.S. mainland, where omicron accounts for 73% of all new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
“It’s up to you to ensure that we don’t have to put these mandates on next week, or the week after,” Bryan said.
The governor also said he is depending on business owners and residents to follow CDC recommended guidelines, to avoid reverting back to COVID-19 mandates that call for early closures for businesses.
Cruise ship cases
At Tuesday’s briefing, Bryan also responded to media reports of 44 cruise ship passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas testing positive for COVID-19 after stopping on St. Thomas.
“We are now conducting 600 to 650 tests a day and the COVID count in St. Thomas has been low for the last 90 days, so that’s not a real issue right now,” Bryan said. “You figure if they are testing positive now, and they tested negative when they got on the ship or they were subject to vaccination, then the likelihood of transmission is pretty low in the territory, but we will continue to monitor that.”
Nearly a third of ships currently sailing from U.S. waters have within the last week endured enough onboard cases to merit followup investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Steele also reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the territory.
The governor, who received his booster shot Tuesday morning, also encouraged vaccinated residents to get theirs.
Those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations can get a booster six months after their second shot and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after, Bryan said.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are accepted at community vaccination centers in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Vaccinations are also available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursday, at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix; from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas; and from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, at the Port Authority gravel lot in Cruz Bay, St. John.