Stay home!
That is Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s message to Virgin Islanders Friday, as Old Year’s Night is overshadowed by the skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and the official confirmation of the omicron variant in the territory.
“I’m going to be in my house tonight, and I urge you to be in your house,” Bryan said. “It’s just not worth it this one day a year to go out.”
The governor also warned residents against firing guns into the air at midnight, what he called, “the worst tradition we have in the Virgin Islands.”
“We are going to have police out at those key spots tonight,” Bryan said. “Last year we arrested a couple of people and this year we are going to arrest some more people. It’s just tremendously unsafe.”
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion reported that based on the sequencing of 62 samples, 90% came back positive for the omicron variant, while 10% were positive for the delta variant.
With an increase in long lines at testing sites, Encarnacion also asked residents who have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case to wait and quarantine, rather than seek out testing.
“We realize that once you’ve been told you’ve been exposed, the immediate reaction is to go get tested, because of course the anxiety levels go up,” Encarnacion said.
Encarnacion explained that those individuals who have been exposed should quarantine, and then get tested three to five days later, which is the point when tests will best be able to determine if you are infected.
“Standing in long lines the day after you find out you are exposed doesn’t necessarily mean it will give you a positive result, it may give you false affirmation that you may not be positive, and then you go out and continue to infect others.”
On Wednesday, 2,624 tests were administered in the territory, according to Encarnacion, and she suspects this number will continue to increase.
In light of the increased demand, the Health Department will provide more opportunities for residents to receive a free COVID-19 test, Encarnacion said.
Pop-up testing began today and will continue Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 pm. on St. Thomas at the rear of Schneider Hospital and on St. Croix at the Charles Harwood Complex.
Pop-up testing on St. John will occur Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. in the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot.
Scheduled testing will continue at both St. Thomas and St. Croix locations from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“If we can expand anymore we will,” Encarnacion said.
Tests are also available from private healthcare providers.