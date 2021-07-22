Virgin Islands Paving is working on the final Phase 1 stage of a $1.3 million road project in Estate La Reine on St. Croix. The final tasks include finishing concrete swales and drainage improvements, road surfacing and striping. Phase 2 of the project is currently in the procurement process and will encompass the remaining roads in the area. Motorists are still urged to avoid the area while construction continues, and residents are urged to proceed with caution.
