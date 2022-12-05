ST. THOMAS — Police on St. Thomas are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in Savan that left one man dead and another injured.
The deceased was identified by next of kin as 29-year-old Shammi Charleswell, according to a V.I. Police Department statement.
“Two male gunshot victims were transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center via private vehicle. One of the victims succumbed his injuries and the other victim is being treated for his wounds,” police spokesman Glen Dratte said.
Details were sketchy Sunday night and police did not say what led to the shooting. Dratte said that a citizen contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center just before 4 p.m. to report shots fired in Savan.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 911, V.I. Police at (340-774-2211), the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.