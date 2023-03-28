Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that left one person dead in Mars Hill on St. Croix early Monday morning.
Members of the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services held a news conference Monday afternoon, where Assistant Director of Fire Service Antonio Stevens appeared along with St. Croix Fire Chief Klebert Titus and St. Croix Deputy Chief of Operations Paul Christian.
Stevens said that at 4:31 a.m., 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors of a structure fire at 21C Mars Hill in Frederiksted.
Firefighters and EMS personnel arrived at 4:36 a.m. and found the wooden structure “fully engulfed in flames, with fire coming out of the windows and doors,” Stevens said.
He said that “despite the immediate and intense efforts to control the flames from three locations, the crews were unable to gain immediate entry. Once the flames were under control, they entered the structure and discovered the remains of one resident and a pet dog.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, V.I. Fire and EMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said the department cannot publicly release the victim’s identity until the next of kin has been notified.
Aside from the victim, there were no other people in the home at the time, and no one was displaced from their home by the blaze, Jackson said in an email.
“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the fire started in the living room. The victim was found laying flat of apparent smoke inhalation. We would like to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” Stevens said.
He also expressed gratitude to the neighbors who called 911, which helped contain the fire, and said that “a total of five apparatuses responded along with one ambulance. Crews upon arrival immediately went into operation to extinguish the flames from three locations around the structure. Additionally, a vehicle belonging to a family member caught fire from the radiated heat.”
Stevens said the fire service “will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire. We take this incident very seriously and remain committed to ensuring the safey and wellbeing of our community.”
Jackson said Monday that currently, there is no indication of arson or foul play.
