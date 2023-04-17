A 19-year-old man was killed and five other people were injured in a mass shooting outside of a nightclub on St. Croix early Sunday morning, according to V.I. Police.
The shooting occurred at around 4:49 a.m., when the ShotSpotter system recorded 77 rounds fired in the area of Peter’s Rest and alerted 911, police said in a statement Sunday.
The shooting occurred outside of the Climaxx Night Club, which was closing at the time. Police said patrons were exiting the building when gunshots rang out, and investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.
One of the six victims, Jahmari Joshawn Santiago, died at the scene, and the other victims were transported to Luis Hospital in private vehicles, police said.
One of the five surviving victims is on life support, police said.
“This is unacceptable, we live in an intimate community, and when this type of violence happens, it hits home for all of us. Anyone should be able to go anywhere in this territory and enjoy themselves without being a victim of a crime,” St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos said in a statement.
“We were doing so well as a people, keeping a lid on violence. We will continue to work, engage and continue our partnership with this community bringing all criminal offenders to justice. Our hearts go out to the victims’ family and friends,” Santos said.
Sunday’s shooting marks the 13th homicide in the territory so far this year — 11 of which were shootings — including seven on St. Thomas and six on St. Croix.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bureau’s tip line at 340-778-4850, 911, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
