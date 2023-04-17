A 19-year-old man was killed and five other people were injured in a mass shooting outside of a nightclub on St. Croix early Sunday morning, according to V.I. Police.

The shooting occurred at around 4:49 a.m., when the ShotSpotter system recorded 77 rounds fired in the area of Peter’s Rest and alerted 911, police said in a statement Sunday.

