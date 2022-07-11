ST. THOMAS — One worker was killed and another injured when a motorized boom truck overturned Saturday morning, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. at a construction site on Moravian Highway, according to police.
The two injured workers were transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
Rafael Urena,51, was pronounced dead at 9:24 a.m. from head trauma, Dratte said.
The second victim remains in stable condition at Schneider Hospital.
The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Bureau.