Crane Death

A motorized boom truck flipped over Saturday morning at a construction site on Moravian Highway, St. Thomas.

 Photo by V.I. POLICE DEPARTMENT

ST. THOMAS — One worker was killed and another injured when a motorized boom truck overturned Saturday morning, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte.

The incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. at a construction site on Moravian Highway, according to police.

The two injured workers were transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment.

Rafael Urena,51, was pronounced dead at 9:24 a.m. from head trauma, Dratte said.

The second victim remains in stable condition at Schneider Hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Bureau.

