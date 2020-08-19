Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Castle Coakley on Tuesday, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 10:13 a.m. when 911 dispatchers received a report of shots fired at the corner of Queen Mary Highway and Castle Coakley Road, according to a news release. Officers also responded to Luis Hospital where a gunshot victim was receiving treatment.
The victim told investigators that he was on his way to a business in Castle Coakley when he heard gunshots and ran for cover. He realized he’d been shot and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of an injury that was not life threatening, Derima said.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.