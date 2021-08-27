A 27-year-old man was shot and injured Thursday morning on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
“There was a shooting incident with one male injured in La Grange,” Derima confirmed to The Daily News.
Derima said the call came in to 911 at 9:55 a.m. Thursday.
The victim told police he was driving home when “he heard a gunshot coming from the rear of his vehicle in close proximity to his home. He noticed the rear windshield was damaged and realized he had been shot,” according to Derima.
The victim was able to make it home, where he called a friend who drove him to Luis Hospital, where he was treated and released, Derima said.
“The suspect was seen fleeing into the bushes — in the vicinity of Krystal Springs Water — and a white SUV was also observed driving recklessly in the area traveling south,” Derima said.
The shooting comes amid a wave of violent crime throughout the territory, including an armed carjacking at Salt River Beach on St. Croix, and a shooting and stabbing on St. Thomas, all of which occurred early Wednesday morning.
Last Friday, Lucy Lindquist, 56, of St. Croix was found dead in her vehicle in Vista Concordia on Friday morning. Police said her body was in the early stages of decomposition and appeared to have multiple stab wounds.
Police have not said how long Lindquist was in the vehicle.
But Lt. Naomi Joseph, Criminal Investigation Bureau commander, said during a news conference Tuesday that investigators have determined that “she was found in her car, it started in her home.”
Joseph said she could not provide any additional details about the ongoing investigation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about these or other crimes in the territory to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.