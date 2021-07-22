One person was injured in a shooting in Anna’s Fancy on Tuesday night, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. The incident occurred outside of Rosa’s Bar.
Derima said he would provide additional details about the incident.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 81F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 81F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 22, 2021 @ 4:15 pm
One person was injured in a shooting in Anna’s Fancy on Tuesday night, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. The incident occurred outside of Rosa’s Bar.
Derima said he would provide additional details about the incident.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.