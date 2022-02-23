V.I. Police are investigating after two women were struck in a drive-by shooting on Container Port Road, St. Croix, killing one and leaving the other injured.
The women were driving in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, which crashed and left both the driver and passenger trapped in the vehicle, according to information from St. Croix Chief of Detectives, Lt. Naomi Joseph.
Officers received a 911 call at around 10:55 p.m. Monday and responded to the crash scene where they found spent shell casings in the road and bullet holes in the body of the truck.
The driver, identified as 58-year-old Maria Marte of Little Princesse, had been shot and was dead when police arrived.
Emergency personnel extricated the passenger and transported her to Luis Hospital for treatment, according to police.
Forensic technicians, officers from the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and the morgue attendant were also notified and responded to the scene.
The passenger told police that she and Marte had dropped off some friends at the Container Port and as they were leaving headed west, they saw a dark-colored vehicle driving east, attempting to flag them down, according to Joseph.
The women did not stop and continued driving west. The dark vehicle turned around and drove up behind them, and the passenger told police that “seconds later” gunshots began hitting the vehicle.
Both Marte and the passenger were wounded by the gunshots, and Marte lost control of the vehicle and struck the other wall of Limetree Bay refinery, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and further injuries to both her and the passenger, according to Joseph.
Police said the passenger is in stable condition.
Police have not identified a motive or made any arrests in the case, and it’s unclear whether the unidentified suspect or suspects pose an ongoing threat to the community at large.
“People should always be careful while driving and be aware of their surroundings at all times,” Joseph told The Daily News. “We have people out there committing selfish criminal acts and will take what they can when the opportunity presents itself.”
Asked about a possible motive or whether the incident was random, Joseph said “as to this case we do not know the motive at this point in time for this act, so we can’t say if it’s random or targeted.”
“I can add that our beautiful island has changed and has unfortunately become a dangerous place to live,” she said.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to contact the anonymous tip service at Crime Stoppers USVI, 800-222-8477, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, 340-712-6040 or 911.