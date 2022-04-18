V.I. Police said one woman reported missing on St. Thomas has been found safe, but investigators are still looking for another woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Jenna Rose Vonsas was reported missing by her sister Friday evening, and police said she was located in Red Hook on Sunday and was not in need of assistance.
Vonsas “expressed gratitude for the public’s concern,” and police spokesman Glen Dratte said the department “offers sincere appreciation for the community’s assistance and continued support.”
Police are also still looking for Mikerlange Damier, who was reported missing by her husband on the morning of March 15.
The man said he had last seen Damier on March 14 in Anna’s Retreat, and has not heard from her since, according to police.
Damier, 35, is about five-feet, five-inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and a slim build, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and a bonnet on her head.
There was a possible sighting of Damier on March 17 in the Palm Passage area, police said.
Anyone with information about Damier’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 911 or at 340-774-2211, Ext. 5554; 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.