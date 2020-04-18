Grace Fung Fook, leftDanielle Berry, and Shelli Brin of the new St. Thomas Online Farmers Market wait with packaged pre-orders of local produce for drive-through customer pickup Wednesday at Hull Bay on St. Thomas. Offerings come from a variety of small growers and include staples like eggs and lemongrass, as well as harder-to-find treats like coco plums and moringa flowers.Page 2
A variety of Virgin Islands delicacies are on offer through the new St. Thomas Online Farmers Market. From left, fresh turmeric, St. Vincent bananas, coco plums, Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters whole bean coffee, hand-sanitizing solution from Arc Vodka, and edible moringa flowers that can be used in cooking and teas.
Grace Fung Fook, leftDanielle Berry, and Shelli Brin of the new St. Thomas Online Farmers Market wait with packaged pre-orders of local produce for drive-through customer pickup Wednesday at Hull Bay on St. Thomas. Offerings come from a variety of small growers and include staples like eggs and lemongrass, as well as harder-to-find treats like coco plums and moringa flowers.Page 2
A variety of Virgin Islands delicacies are on offer through the new St. Thomas Online Farmers Market. From left, fresh turmeric, St. Vincent bananas, coco plums, Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters whole bean coffee, hand-sanitizing solution from Arc Vodka, and edible moringa flowers that can be used in cooking and teas.
ST THOMAS — A new farmers market on St. Thomas is connecting small growers and makers of local products with customers looking for a variety of goods in a one-stop online shop.
Farmer Shelli Brin said she has been working in agriculture professionally for years, “so I’m aware of a lot of different farmers market models out there,” and building a website-based market seemed like a great option for the Northside of St. Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.