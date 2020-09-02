A community meeting to discuss the demolition of Arthur Richards Junior High School on St. Croix will be held on the department’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The V.I. Education Department has received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to demolish St. Croix’s westernmost school, which was heavily damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
Education Department architect Chaneel Callwood-Daniels, said the purpose of the meeting is to introduce St. Croix-based contractor Consolidated Asphalt and Civil Works, share details of the project timeline and to capture community feedback, according to an Education Department press release.
St. Croix residents living in and around the Stoney Ground neighborhood where the school is located are urged to login for the meeting.
Richards is the first of two public schools slated to begin demolition this year. Charlotte Amalie High School’s Buildings A and B are also planned for demolition in the coming months, according to the Education Department.