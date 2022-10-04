Organizations working for justice on behalf of territorial residents are holding a live online discussion on the Insular Cases Wednesday, in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s consideration of a petition in a case that directly challenges the century-old series of decisions widely considered to be discriminatory against the territories.
The groups Microjuris, Equally American, and Latino Justice PRLDEF are cosponsoring Wednesday’s event, titled “Insular Cases: ‘Odious and wrong,’ Voices from the Territories.”
Equally American founder Neil Weare will be joining others in the discussion “to talk about the Insular Cases and the broad impact their colonial framework has today on the 3.6 million people who live in U.S. territories,” according to a news release issued Monday.
Equally American has petitioned for a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Fitisemanu v. United States, asking whether the Insular Cases should be overruled.
The lead plaintiff, John Fitisemanu, spoke during a press conference in July about the effect the cases have had on his life.
“I am a passport-holding, tax-paying American born on U.S. soil, yet the U.S. Justice Department continues to rely on the racist Insular Cases to argue that I have no right to call myself a U.S. citizen or vote in state and federal elections. That hurts — those cases said people in overseas U.S. territories were ‘unfit’ for citizenship and voting because they were ‘savages.’ Haven’t we moved past that?” said Fitisemanu, who was born in American Samoa and now lives in Utah, where he cannot vote in state or federal elections as a non-citizen.
“Although the situation of each territory is different, according to the conditions of the treaties by which they were acquired and certain historical developments, there is common ground among the Territories’ plight. The Insular Cases are the constitutional infrastructure on which the unequal treatment we see nowadays in contexts such as: disaster recovery, bankruptcies of government entities, Congressional representation, tax matters, civil rights, benefits from federal programs, among others, is built,” according to the news release about Wednesday’s panel discussion.
The panelists will be Weare from Guam and Charles Ala’ilima from American Samoa, who both represent the plaintiffs in the Fitisemanu case; the Hon. Sheila Babauta, who serves in the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives; Lía Fiol Matta, from Puerto Rico who is senior counsel at Latino Justice PRLDEF; and Brian Modeste, director of Insular Affairs at the House Natural Resources Committee in the United States House of Representatives.
“Microjuris, in its mission to make legal debate accessible to everyone, has joined forces with Equally American and Latino Justice PRLDEF, organizations that have consistently worked to address these challenges and revoke this progeny of cases. By uniting the voices of all the territories, we create an opportunity to evaluate the complexities of the Insular Cases and the dimensions in which they impact the life and rights of the people who are born and live in the territories today, from a non-partisan, human rights perspective,” according to Ataveyra Medina Hernandez, moderator of the panel, and CEO at Microjuris.
The panel discussion will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the Microjuris Facebook channel. The event is free and open to the public and media, and can be viewed at https://fb.me/e/1YctpuaYG.