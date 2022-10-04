Organizations working for justice on behalf of territorial residents are holding a live online discussion on the Insular Cases Wednesday, in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s consideration of a petition in a case that directly challenges the century-old series of decisions widely considered to be discriminatory against the territories.

The groups Microjuris, Equally American, and Latino Justice PRLDEF are cosponsoring Wednesday’s event, titled “Insular Cases: ‘Odious and wrong,’ Voices from the Territories.”