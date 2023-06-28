Residents who have not yet received their Social Security stipend checks may soon see them in the mail. The Office of Management and Budget said it has received 800 cases since registration began on June 5. Five hundred of those have already been approved and sent to the Finance Department for processing.
Management and Budget issued a press release Tuesday following a series of in-person registration drives for Social Security recipients who are awaiting their checks.
The live events were meant to assist recipients who were unable to submit their applications electronically. The online portal will be open until July 7, according to the press release.
Applicants will need a form of U.S. Virgin Islands photo identification showing their full name, such as a driver’s license, government-issued identification card, senior citizen identification card or voter registration card. Applicants must also have a Social Security card, as well as a copy of their monthly Social Security payment statement or Internal Revenue Service Form SSA-1099 showing social security benefits prior to October 1, 2022. A Virgin Islands mailing address is also required.