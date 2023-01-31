V.I. Police announced that its Special Operations Bureau’s Clean Sweep Task Force on St. Croix and St. Thomas made a combined four arrests over the weekend, resulting in four illegal guns being taken off the streets.
On St. Thomas, the first of three arrests was that of 20-year-old Jah’Quan Nesbitt.
V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester said in a news release that officers were conducting surveillance near Bergs Home in Hospital Ground on Friday when they received “notification of a shot fired in Hospital Ground and an inspection was conducted.”
“During the inspection, officers made contact with Mr. Jah’Quan Nesbitt, who was found in possession of two loaded .40 caliber magazines loaded with live rounds in each,” she said.
Nesbitt now faces charges of possession of illegal ammunition and possession of illegal ammunition in a government housing community.
Bail was set at $50,000 and unable to post bail, he was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Members of the task force also arrested Maaziah Powell, 25, at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, while they conducted traffic enforcement on Rhymer Highway.
“During the enforcement, officers observed a red SUV with a tinted front license plate cover and an expired registration sticker traveling towards them. A traffic stop was initiated, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and Mr. Maaziah Akimo Powell was found to be in possession of a Glock 17 handgun,” Chichester said.
Powell now faces charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet from a school.
Bail was set at $75,000, and he was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Also Saturday, around 7:46 p.m., the task force arrested Shervon Bobb-Duberry, 37, following a traffic enforcement om Alton Adams Drive and charged him in connection with gun possession. Police said that officers observed a gray Honda Civic with what appeared to be excessive tint on the driver and passenger side windows.
“Officers initiated a traffic stop where a search was conducted of the vehicle and officers found Mr. Shervon Bobb-Duberry to be in possession of a Springfield XDS 3.3 Model .45 caliber handgun,” Chichester said.
Bobb-Duberry now faces charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a church/school.
Bail was set at $50,000.
Unable to post bail, Bobb-Duberry was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
In a separate statement, Police said that on St. Croix Special Operations Bureau officers were on patrol in Frederiksted “when a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the area of the vegetable market.”
“As the officers exited their marked police vehicles to conduct a check of the market, a male quickly picked up a white plastic bag and a black shoulder bag off the concrete table and began walking toward a silver vehicle that was parked next to the vegetable market,” the release stated.
The individual, later identified as Sekani Russell, age 24, “was ordered to stop several times by an officer, which he refused to do.”
“As officers approached Mr. Russell, he placed the white plastic bag on the roof of the silver vehicle. Several clear vials with a green leafy substance began to roll out from the white plastic bag,” according to the statement. “Mr. Russell was then given a verbal command to place his hands behind his back, which he did without any incident. A search of the black shoulder bag revealed a loaded .38Special handgun.”
Russell now faces charges of carrying a firearm — openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, and failure toregister a firearm.
Bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility pending his advice-of-right hearing.