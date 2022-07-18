ST. THOMAS — While conducting traffic enforcement on Friday, the V.I. Police Department “Operation Gridlock” task force arrested Aaron Christopher, 44, on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
According to police, officers with the Special Operations Bureau, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, and Department of Planning and Natural Resources were conducting traffic enforcement on Turpentine Run Road near the East End Asphalt Plant when the arrest occurred.
At 6:10 p.m. a blue and orange Acura RSX traveling northwest was spotted with no license plate and the driver was asked to pull the vehicle over.
The traffic officers on the scene detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, according to the police statement, and both the operator and the passenger of the vehicle were asked to exit the vehicle.
“Upon patting down Aaron Christopher, who was the passenger in the vehicle, a loaded black and silver firearm and several rounds of ammunition were discovered in Mr. Christopher’s possession,” the police statement reads. “Mr. Christopher stated that he did not possess a license to carry a firearm in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Now charged, Christopher was remanded to the bureau pending his advice-of-rights hearing after failing to post bail in the amount of $50,000.