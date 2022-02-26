ST. THOMAS — Families are invited to an oral health drive-through giveaway at Fort Christian parking lot on St. Thomas today, featuring music, T-shirts, and kids’ characters.
Sponsored by the V.I. Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health Division, the event begins at 11 a.m. today and will continue until supplies run out.
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and this year’s theme is “Sealants Make Sense.”
“Children will receive a backpack filled with a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, a Sealants Make sense T-shirt, a dental health activity book and lots more,” according to Maternal Child Health Director Charmaine Mayers. “The outreach is an initiative to continue the efforts of MCH to provide holistic care to the MCH population. The activity is family oriented and will have characters, games, prizes, and music for the children.”
The MCH Division, in collaboration with the Education Department, Children’s Dental Care Inc. and V.I. Dental, is also going into elementary schools to apply fluoride varnish to primary care students to help prevent tooth decay and promote good oral hygiene.
The goal is early intervention, because “if you don’t have good oral health, it can create so many other health issues,” Mayers said.
Students participate with consent from their parents, and the program began Tuesday in the St. Thomas-St. John District, and will continue on St. Croix in the second week of March.
“Fluoride varnish is a dental treatment that can help prevent tooth decay, slow it down, or stop it from getting worse. Fluoride Varnish is made with fluoride, a mineral that can strengthen tooth enamel,” according to Mayers.
The program was held Tuesday at Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, Wednesday at Jane E. Tuitt, Thursday at Yvonne Bowsky, and Friday at Joseph Sibilly Elementary School. The program continues Monday at Joseph Gomez Elementary School and at Addelita Cancryn School on March 1.