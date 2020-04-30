Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s “safer at home” order will take effect Monday at 6 a.m. and require the following:
• All patrons are required to wear a face mask when entering a business.
• All gatherings of people require face masks; exceptions are children 2 and younger or those with acute respiratory ailments.
• Retail stores may not allow more than 10 individuals into the establishment at any time. The only exemptions are grocery stores and big box stores.
• Personal services, such as barbers, massage therapists and hair salons, may operate by appointment only and must employ strict hygiene guidelines and frequent sanitization procedure for all contact services and tools, including hand sanitizer for patrons and face masks for the entire time as possible.
• Churches may conduct services providing they don’t exceed a capacity of 50 individuals and all, including the pastor, wear face masks.
• Recreation facilities, such as gyms, tennis courts and golf courses may reopen as long as they maintain social distancing. All contact sports, such as basketball, volleyball and football, are prohibited. Sports equipment must be properly sanitized and not shared.
• Bowling alleys and movie theaters may reopen if they practice social distancing, but they may not sell food and drink or host parties.
• Restaurants continue to be restricted to take-out, delivery or drive-thru service. Bars remain closed.
• Private offices may reopen, but all employees who are not critical to in-person services should be encouraged to work from home.
• Government operations remain in their current hold pattern and all conditions for public interaction remain in place until further notice.
• Private health care facilities may resume procedures if they follow required safety protocols.
• For personal services businesses, no more than five customers will be allowed to wait at any given time and no more than 10 people, including employees, allowed in the establishment at a time.
• Visitation to nursing homes is still is prohibited and child care facilities remain closed.
• All schools — public, private and parochial — remain closed.
• Employers should encourage frequent breaks to wash hands and employees showing any signs of illness should remain at home. Employees should wear face masks when interacting with customers.
• Vulnerable individuals — which, in this case, refer to people 65 or older; or those with chronic lung disease or severe asthma; or with serious heart conditions; or who are immunocompromised; or pregnant — are advised to stay home to the greatest extent possible.
