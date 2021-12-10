ST. CROIX — It’s beginning to look a lot like Crucian Christmas Festival, although not until early next year.
Instead of the monthlong event, organizers are hoping to put on a scaled-back version, over a three-day span to coincide with the Three Kings holiday in January.
The ongoing pandemic has again forced the scaling back of some events and outright cancellation of others, according to Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull.
He told The Daily News on Thursday that his office has been working closely with the Health Department and Office of the Governor for months to hold Festival this year.
“We know this is something that people really miss and have been looking forward to, so it is something we have been brainstorming and discussing for a while now,” he said. “We came up with a number of schedules and plans but we have not been able to get approval to ensure it is done safely.”
The Division of Festivals has previously sponsored or cosponsored a number of vaccination-only events over the last few months. Last year, several virtual events were held to keep people’s spirits high.
Turnbull said that while those have been successfully executed, organizers had hoped to hold an event where all residents could participate if they wanted to.
“The dynamics of the pandemic are changing almost daily, but weekly for sure,” Turnbull said in reference to ongoing cases. “We saw a spike in the numbers on St. Croix and now we see the development of the omicron variant — we have to change as needed.”
The customary monthlong Festival usually kicks off with activities during the first week of December, and would include a Prince and Princess Show, Festival Queen Show, Monarch Competition, Food Fair, Jouvert, signature nights in the village, festival parades and fireworks to end it all during the first weekend of January.
Turnbull said events would run from Jan. 4-6, and would include a “Festival Food Fair;” a “Vibe Like no Other Showcase;” and an “International Performances Night” — all held at the Agriculture Department’s grounds in Lower Love. Three Kings Day, which falls on Jan. 6, commemorates the day that it’s believed the three wise men visited Jesus after his birth.
Turnbull said that in addition to the events sponsored by the Division of Festivals, some promoters have been advertising planned entertainment and shows during that week.
He said it would be an ideal time for visitors to head to St. Croix.
“Commissioner [Joseph] Boschulte has put those tentative dates out there so events were planned around that time,” he said of the Tourism commissioner. “People who want to visit St. Croix can certainly begin making plans to come knowing they will have a number of great events to choose from.”
Turnbull said once the planning committee receives the go ahead, the proposed abbreviated Festival calendar will be released.