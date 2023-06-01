Women Race winner

Bridget Kline finishes first in the 38th Women Race in Frederiksted, St. Croix, in June 2022.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — Organizers of the Women Race expressed excitement over the hundreds of women, and their supporters, whom they expect to turn out for the 39th annual two-mile run-walk.

A virtual portion of the race kicks off on Friday, and on Sunday the streets of Frederiksted will be teeming with women running, walking, or pushing prams to the finish line in what is among the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s largest fundraiser, which helps raise awareness of domestic violence.