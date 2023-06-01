ST. CROIX — Organizers of the Women Race expressed excitement over the hundreds of women, and their supporters, whom they expect to turn out for the 39th annual two-mile run-walk.
A virtual portion of the race kicks off on Friday, and on Sunday the streets of Frederiksted will be teeming with women running, walking, or pushing prams to the finish line in what is among the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s largest fundraiser, which helps raise awareness of domestic violence.
“Last year’s race was a good time. Our community members came out and participated [and] victims and survivors were able to participate and feel supported, here and all over the world,” Women’s Coalition Executive Director Clema Lewis said.
Lewis said the race, held in Frederiksted last year, alternates with the town of Christiansted. The Race Committee, however, decided to host it again in Frederiksted this year to avoid challenges from ongoing construction in Christiansted.
Coalition leaders, Lewis said, are grateful to the community for supporting the Women Race for nearly 40 years.
“This event means a lot to victims and survivors, in our community. Year after year, we’ve created a safe space for women and girls to participate in healthy activity, with encouragement from the community,” she said. “It’s also important that survivors have this opportunity to see and know that the community supports them in healing.”
Debra Benjamin, communications coordinator for the Women’s Coalition said Virtual “women racers” will have two days — Friday and Saturday — to complete two miles and post their times online by 11:59 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time. Virtual participants — from any location — can complete the two miles by running, walking, dancing, skipping or even on a treadmill, indoors or outdoors.
Wheelchair-bound people are welcome to participate in the Women Race.
On Sunday, hundreds will gather near the McBean Clock Tower in Frederiksted for a lively warm-up session as they get ready for the race with help from hit songs blasting, and cheered on by men and boys.
“This event is really a festival of hope for our victims. Supporters of all gender identities are welcome to join the fun and be a part of this strong support system,” Benjamin said. “Males and anyone not registered can cheer on the racers as they move through the streets of Frederiksted and along the waterfront paths to the finish line.”
Registration is ongoing online or at the coalition’s main office and Crisis Center — at 45 Fisher Street, Christiansted or at Closet To Closet Thrift Store — at 15 Peter’s Rest.
Entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on race day and includes a specially designed T-shirt. Registration for girls age 13 and under can register for $1 without the T-shirt.
Benjamin said teams of five or more people are encouraged to enter the race and could be made up and women and girls representing schools, organizations, church groups, families, sororities, clubs, social groups and businesses. The fastest team will receive a trophy. The Mary Mingus Trophy will be awarded to the school with the most participants. Awards will be given to participants in several categories by age and overall winners.
The Women Race began in 1984, created by Mary Mingus, a co-founder of the coalition, and Wallace Williams, two-time Olympic unner and a long-time supporter of the organization’s mission. Proceeds from the Women Race benefit people impacted by violence and families in need in the community. Business and individual sponsorship opportunities are still available for the race. Those interested in supporting WCSC’s mission through sponsorship of the Women Race may contact WCSC at (340)773-9272.