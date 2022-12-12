St. Croix refinery

The shuttered oil refinery on St. Croix. Once owned by Limetree Bay, its new owners are Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

Employees at St. Croix’s refinery remain at risk during emergencies, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, which identified a serious lack of coordination and planning by the refinery’s owners, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

On Saturday, Port Hamilton released a copy of the letter, dated Dec. 8, noting it was doing so “in the interest of transparency and collaboration.”

