Our Place

St. John children display self-portraits after a recent art class with Bryan McKinney at Our Place.

 Photo by BRYAN MCKINNEY

Between closures of government buildings and the wrath of Hurricane Irma, which heavily devastated Coral Bay, the island’s smaller town has struggled to find places to gather as a community.

When Beverly Melius, owner of the former Pickles in Paradise, sold the restaurant’s four-acre property, she retained one-third of an acre with the vision to provide an educational and recreational space for the Coral Bay community.