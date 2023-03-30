Between closures of government buildings and the wrath of Hurricane Irma, which heavily devastated Coral Bay, the island’s smaller town has struggled to find places to gather as a community.
When Beverly Melius, owner of the former Pickles in Paradise, sold the restaurant’s four-acre property, she retained one-third of an acre with the vision to provide an educational and recreational space for the Coral Bay community.
In the one month since that space, dubbed Our Place, opened, the venue’s calendar has been filled with sound healing workshops, art classes for children and adults, AA meetings, parties, introduction to wildlife classes, and last weekend, a mini St. John Arts Festival hosted by St. JanCo.
“The new community space was an amazing venue for the event,” said St. JanCo Director Lauren Prince. “Beverly was so kind in opening Our Place to our organization. The event and location enabled us to continue the legacy of the arts festival and highlight the arts and crafts of St. John, all while giving us a chance to engage with our Coral Bay community. The hybrid space is perfect for hosting community events while offering a much-needed space for the youth to play and study. I am so excited about the potential and future of Our Place as our community continues to engage in this space.”
Melius’s son, Walker, passed away in 2016, and when Pickles shut down around 2020, she wanted to do something in his memory.
“I wanted to honor his memory in some way, and of all the ideas I had, Our Place seemed the most fitting,” Melius said. “It was where he and the neighborhood kids built their tree fort in a huge tamarind that was eventually claimed by Irmaria. It’s a tribute to him as well as to Coral Bay and all the love we’ve shared through the ups and downs of our lives over the last 50 years.”
Our Place is an open pavilion with two containers on either side. One of the containers is a library reading room which can be used for counseling, tutoring, or other community needs. Use of the 40-foot container on the other side of the pavilion hasn’t been specified.
“We’re waiting for the community to decide what they want to use it for,” said Melius.
There’s also a playground in the works and Melius said she hopes to have a basketball court at Our Place as well. At the moment, no fees are being charged for use of the space.
“We want people to check out the space and use it for their purposes,” she said. “We’re just trying to get Coral Bay back on its feet again. It’s a community park and it’s doing what we planned at the moment, but sometime down the line if Coral Bay feels the need for a permanent building, there’s space there to do that. I want the younger generation to take this over, and they’ve done a great job starting with the St. JanCo festival.”
Our Place operates under the nonprofit The Walker Center Corporation, which accepts donations toward the community space’s development. The Our Place Facebook page regularly posts schedules of upcoming events.
“It has been really heartwarming to see the community come together in its embrace of this space, and to know that it is fulfilling a very real need that has been lacking for many years,” said Melius. “We now have a good start and it will be up to the community to dream the future for Our Place.”
Donations to The Walker Center Corporation can be sent to 15628 Lower Carolina, St. John, VI 00830. Inquiries and suggestions about Our Place can be directed to Patricia Fisk at pfisk53@yahoo.com or 508-564-0230.