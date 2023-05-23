group1

Aimee Griles-Cariño

Aimee Griles-Cariño has been tapped to lead Our Town Frederiksted, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of the historic town of Frederiksted, Our Town Frederiksted said in a recent news release.

Aimee Griles-Cariño said she is familiar with the organization’s work and thrilled at her selection as executive director.