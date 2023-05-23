Aimee Griles-Cariño has been tapped to lead Our Town Frederiksted, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of the historic town of Frederiksted, Our Town Frederiksted said in a recent news release.
Aimee Griles-Cariño said she is familiar with the organization’s work and thrilled at her selection as executive director.
“It is an honor to be appointed the executive director of Our Town Frederiksted, I am excited and humbled to be part of such an important organization that I’ve admired since childhood and has played a key role in serving and uplifting my community,” Griles-Cariño said in the release.
She added, “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, community members, and volunteers to continue the legacy of Our Town Frederiksted, building on the strengths of this organization which has served as a pillar in this community, and advancing its mission to move the town of Frederiksted forward.”
Attorney Ronald Russell, chairman of the organization’s Board of Trustees, said the 35-year-old organization believes that Griles-Cariño will be a “dynamic leader.”
“Our selection team was very impressed with her credentials, experience, and passion for the Frederiksted community and culture and thought that she is an excellent fit for this position,” he said.
As executive director, Griles-Cariño will report to the Board of Trustees and be responsible for the daily operations of the organization. Her duties will include community engagement, fundraising, and increasing the organization’s overall visibility.
Aimee Griles-Cariño brings over 15 years of experience in strategic communications, marketing, project management, and community outreach, according to Our Town Frederiksted. Prior to joining the organization, she was project director and communications and outreach coordinator at Legal Services of the Virgin Islands where she managed a territorywide fraud prevention program and was a founding member of the Virgin Islands Healthcare Fraud Task Force.
Griles-Cariño holds an associate’s degree in history from Georgia Perimeter College, a bachelor’s degree in film and video production from Georgia State University, and a master’s degree in media communications from Webster Graduate School at Regent’s University London.
Griles-Cariño takes over the organization as it rebuilds following the passing of its co-founder and executive director Alphonso Franklin in September 2017 and the deaths of Board Chairman Hugh Payne and Board Vice Chairwoman Lena Schulterbrandt in 2019. Griles-Cariño aims to continue the legacy of those leaders while bringing fresh ideas and energy to the organization, the release stated.
Russell said that the nonprofit became inactive after losing its core board members. He said that Frederiksted town has been neglected and Our Town Frederiksted, like other nonprofits in the town, have struggled to recover following the 2017 storms that heavily damaged the area.
However, Russell noted, that the remaining board members have been quietly rebuilding the organization in recent years, Russell said. In 2021, the organization partnered with Children First St. Croix to support the redesign and community rebuild of Frederiksted’s Midre A. Cummings Playground and Park. The project was undertaken by a large number of volunteers from across the territory.
Russell said that the organization’s focus in recent years has been rebuilding, growing its membership, and searching for a new executive director to move Our Town Frederiksted forward.