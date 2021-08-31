On Monday, V.I. Water and Power Authority customers in the St. Thomas-St. John District were left without power for hours due to equipment failure at a hurricane-damaged electrical substation, which then compromised primary service lines.
The outage began shortly before 6 a.m. and all customers were restored by 2:30 p.m.
“The Donald Francois electrical substation in Long Bay experienced equipment failure this morning which required grid reconfiguration to assign all B feeders usually serviced by the substation to other substation feeders,” WAPA Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge said in a press release.
Due to an increased load on Feeders 7A and 8A, which were then carrying the electrical demand of Feeders 6B, 7B, 8B, and 9B, primary services lines became compromised, which tripped the feeders and resulted in a service interruption.
Line department crews made repairs to more than a half a dozen primary lines which make up feeders 7A and 8A, according to the utility.
The loss of the substation led to low voltage issues on Feeder 10B, which required that feeder to be taken offline, further interrupting service to customers from Long Bay to Bovoni.
St. John Feeder 9E also experienced a service interruption when the substation initially failed, but was restored once the grid adjusted to accommodate electrical demand.
Service was restored to all customers when repairs at the Francois substation were completed.
Hodge apologized for the inconvenience caused by Monday’s outage, but expressed optimism that the equipment failures at the substation will soon end as the facility, damaged by Hurricane Irma, has been approved for major reconstruction and repair.
“We anticipate that work on the Francois facility will commence shortly after the commissioning of the East End substation which is now slated for January,” Hodge said.
The East End substation needs to be operational before the Francois facility can be taken offline for repairs.
Federal Emergency Management Agency funding has been approved, engineering specification work has been completed and requests for proposals have been sent out to secure a vendor to complete the Francois substation project, the press release said.
The authority anticipates these upgrades will bring much needed stability to the electric grid.