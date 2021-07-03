TORTOLA — Days after officials announced the return of a full schedule of events for the British Virgin Islands’ 67th annual festival, a decision was announced Thursday to scale it back.
That decision came as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the British Virgin Islands — 150 to date — that forced some government offices to temporarily close over suspected employee cases.
Dr. Natalio Wheatley, BVI’s deputy premier and Culture minister, said that in consultation with Health Minister Carvin Malone, events such as the Festival Parade and the Rise and Shine Tramp — known in the U.S. Virgin Islands as “J’ouvert”— had to be cancelled as they are “super spreaders.”
The parade and pre-dawn tramp, collectively known as August Monday, and which had been scheduled for Aug. 2 this year, attract the festival’s largest crowds.
Malone on Thursday said he plans further meetings with Wheatley to finalize the festival events that will be allowed to go forward.
Last year’s activities, at the height of the pandemic, focused on the cultural aspect of festival with events in Road Town, Long Look and Carrot Bay. The parade and pre-dawn tramp were not held, and attendees and vendors at events such as an arts and crafts fair wore masks and observed social distance guidelines.
On Friday, the planned introduction of the Miss BVI Pageant was allowed to go forward with a last-minute change. Instead of the in-person introduction that was planned for the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park, contestants were revealed to the public in an online show.
Six young women are vying for the title of Miss BVI, the winner of which will be crowned on Aug. 1. The Prince and Princess Show is scheduled for July 18 at the Eileen L. Parsons Auditorium at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College. Contestants were introduced on June 18.