TORTOLA — Days before his departure, outgoing British Virgin Islands Gov. Augustus Jaspert on Monday announced the appointment of a far-reaching Commission of Inquiry to investigate pubic corruption.
Jaspert said the commission will be led by prominent United Kingdom judge Gary Hickinbottom, who has more than 45 years of judicial experience and the support of his successor, Governor-designate John Rankin.
“ When a territory has good governance,” Jaspert said, “things run effectively and fairly for the people. This territory is built on certain principles and values, which are supported in our Constitution. These values include honesty, equality, integrity, respect and free speech.”
It is the role of governor, Jaspert said, to support the BVI and ensure that every action taken, is transparent, accountable and delivers for the people.
He said concerns have been brought to him by individuals from across the community, including business leaders, public officers, members of community groups and the media, and paint a worrisome picture.
“This is an important conversation for us to have, albeit difficult, as those who speak up are too often silenced,” he said. “I would like to let the people of BVI know that your voices have been heard. We have received the message loud and clear, the people of BVI want better.”
Jaspert said he has not acted alone, but consulted with the deputy governor, auditor general, police commissioner, registrar of interests and others who share responsibility for ensuring good governance.
Allegations
“First, there are wide concerns over the lack of transparency when it comes to spending public funds, particularly those relating to COVID-19 economic stimulus support,” Jaspert said. “Second, there are wide concerns over the possible mismanagement of some public projects. Successive audit reports have set out practices of political interference, inflated pricing and conflicts of interest.”
According to the BBC, allegations allege a $40 million fund for families struggling with COVID has instead been channeled to political allies.
A third aspect are concerns over the lack of transparency relating to government contracts, which include a lack of fair and open competition, conflicts of interest and a lack of value for money, Jaspert said.
According to the BBC, one of the allegations to be investigated is nearly $1 million spent on a school fence.
Fourth, he said, are allegations of political interference with appointed individuals being replaced, public officers being coerced into circumventing protocols “and serious allegations of attempts of interference in the criminal justice system.”
“Finally,” Jaspert said, “are wide concerns about intimidation taking place across our society, public services and the media with many describing ‘a growing culture of fear’ in BVI. In addition to these allegations, there is growing evidence of serious organized crime infiltrating BVI. This was made clear in November, when 2,300 kilos of cocaine, with a street value of at least $250 million, was smuggled through our borders.”
The commission
Jaspert also expressed concerns over “deliberate delays” in legislative reforms and the failure to provide BVI institutions with the information required to conduct their own inquiries.
“The state of governance in the BVI requires robust and impartial intervention,” Jaspert said in explaining his decision to call the commission.
With the power to collect evidence and summon witnesses, the commission will look into whether corruption, abuse of office or other serious dishonesty in relation to officials — elected, statutory or public — may have taken place in recent years. If so, it will also consider the conditions that allowed corruption to take place and make recommendations for improvement.
“This will be an entirely independent process led by a senior impartial judge, the Right Hon. Sir Hickinbottom,” he said. “This will help the commission reach fair unbiased conclusions under local law.”
“If you are honest — which I know, the vast, vast majority of people in BVI are — you have no reason to oppose it,” he said. “It is a chance to clear names and end the allegations of corruption which threaten to plague our community.”
The judge
Hickinbottom, who is a member of the Privy Council and has been involved in high-profile cases including the government’s decision to approve plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, is perhaps best known in British media not for his legal abilities, but his feud with a Chinese restaurant in Cardiff where Hickinbottom bought a second home. After Hickinbottom and his wife complained about smells coming from the restaurant, the owner faced prosecution for failing to get proper permission to install an extractor fan, according to British media reports.
The restaurant received an outpouring of support from neighbors, members of Parliament and even a professional rugby player, before ultimately settling the dispute after installing more than $88,000 of machinery to quell the smells.