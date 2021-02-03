The outgoing chairman of the Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees gave a stunning rebuke of the Legislature last week in his final report, bashing senators and bringing into stark relief the divisions among those trying to save the territory’s ailing pension system.
Wilbur Callender, who served as chairman for six years and frequently voiced his discontent of the Legislature, blasted lawmakers for what he claimed was their ill-informed criticism, their inability to take “any significant action” to improve the financial state of GERS and their insistence on greater expertise on the board.
“Instead of requesting greater expertise of board members, you should set minimal educational requirements to be eligible to run for the Legislature,” Callender said. “Winning what appears to be a mere popularity contest does not make one knowledgeable in all areas.”
Callender went as far as recommending senators learn basic grammar, insisting students listening may “develop similar bad habits.” He also said senators should forfeit their retirement benefits, suggesting it would be “ideal” to rescind the law that made their office a full-time job.
“You should all receive a small stipend for the limited service you provide and seek full-time employment elsewhere,” he said.
Much of Callender’s ire appeared to stem from a Senate committee hearing last year in which senators criticized the GERS board for the sale of the Carambola Beach Resort and Spa on St. Croix, a sale they claimed was botched and deprived the V.I. government of millions of dollars.
The 157-guestroom resort, which had been a part of the GERS portfolio since 2009, was sold to Davis Bay LLC for roughly $9.5 million. While lawmakers argued the long-troubled resort was finally turning a profit since the federal government had rented out the entire property, Callender disagreed and maintains the asset was not performing well.
“Besides the fact that it was not profitable, the viral pandemic would have devastated us if we still had it as an asset,” he said.
Callender further called out Sens. Janelle Sarauw and Kurt Vialet. Both senators claimed the GERS board had missed out on several lucrative investment opportunities, and were the primary sponsors of a bill to put greater financial expertise on the board.
Callender said Sarauw should start reading the Mercer global market report instead of focusing on “fictitious” fidelity reports and that Vialet needed “a class in humility.”
He reminded the public that the V.I. government had underfunded GERS by at least $1.7 billion for nearly 20 years, and that GERS was forced to liquidate just as much in assets. That history had placed GERS in a precarious state, facing the prospect of insolvency and a massive reduction in benefits by 2023 or sooner.
While large-scale efforts to infuse cash into the system have fallen short, the 34th Legislature has committed to redoubling its efforts, with Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory hoping to form a five-member subcommittee focused on GERS.
A 12-person GERS advisory committee, created by an executive order from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. last summer, has yet to take shape.
Trustee Nellon Bowry was elected the new chairman.