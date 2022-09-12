TORTOLA — More than 300 displaced Althea Scatliffe Primary School students will head to classes today at other schools across the island.
Last week, students took part in orientation held at the Upper Room Victory Church in preparation for attending classes at Francis Lettsome and Enis Adams Primary schools among other locations.
The building in Road Town known as the Althea Scatliffe School since 1983 — the largest primary school in the British Virgin Islands — was condemned on June 17, following a report on its structural integrity.
During the orientation, held Thursday at the church, Althea Scatliffe students were easily recognizable in their pink and maroon uniforms next to the gold and brown of Francis Lettsome School. Some Scatliffe students opted to wear the Francis Lettsome colors. The uniform scene was repeated at Enis Adams with students wearing the colors of Scatliffe or that of Enis Addams.
Roughly 120 second-, third-, and fourth-grade students from Althea Scatliffe are being accommodated at Francis Lettsome School in Greenland, Principal Keisha King told The Daily News.
She said she did not have an exact number of the school’s enrollment with the additional students “because the numbers keep adding.”
At Enis Adams Primary School in Meyers Estate, Principal Kayron Todman told The Daily News his school is accommodating 220 — Althea Scatliffe students and their siblings, from fifth and sixth grades. Of the total, 92 are sixth-grade students, he said.
Education Minister Sharie deCastro in a statement on Wednesday approached Cane Garden Bay Baptist Church leaders about securing additional space for the Enis Adams Primary School’s use.
The church, she said, “graciously agreed to allow for the use of the annex which includes classrooms and a hall for the period of Sept. 12 to Dec. 9” while second-floor classrooms at the Adams school are under construction.
“This arrangement allows all students from Enis Adams Primary School and Althea Scatliffe Primary School to attend full day sessions during the construction period,” she said.
Under the arrangement, two groups of fifth-grades, and three groups of sixth-graders “will be stationed at the Cane Garden Bay Church Annex from 8:40 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. daily.”
She added that one administrator and a senior teacher will oversee this section of the school during that time and that classes, including music, physical education and Spanish will be offered then.