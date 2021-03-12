ST. THOMAS — The owner of a a 52-foot sailing catamaran is facing several violations after the Coast Guard terminated the voyage just outside of Caneel Bay, St. John, recently.
Coast Guard personnel boarded Island Hoppin last week and found that it was carrying 10 people, eight for hire. The vessel, operating out of St. Thomas for Charter Caribe, may only carry up to six passengers, the Coast Guard said in a press release issued Thursday.
The Coast Guard boarding team cited the vessel operator for the following violations: failure to have a valid certificate of inspection; operating with more than six passengers onboard; missing registration; missing registration numberings; and failure to have required distress flares and smoke signals.
The vessel has been ordered to remain anchored in Caneel Bay until its deficiencies are rectified and a valid certificate of inspection has been obtained, the Coast Guard press release said.
Further information was not available regarding the incident.
Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels face maximum civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations.
Anyone wishing to report illegal passenger vessel operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands may contact the Marine Safety Detachment in St. Thomas at 340-776-3497 or Resident Inspection Office in St. Croix at 340-201-4099.