CFVI

Botanist Christian Torres-Santana received an $8,000 grant to support his “Field Guide for Coastal Native Plants for Nature-based Solutions in Puerto Rico” project.

 Photo by CFVI

ST. THOMAS — Christian Torres-Santana of Puerto Rico was selected to receive the 2022 Judith A. Towle Environmental Studies Fund Award, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Thursday.

With his selection, Torres-Santana received an $8,000 grant to support his “Field Guide of Coastal Native Plants for Nature-based Solutions in Puerto Rico” project.