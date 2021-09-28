COVID-19 outbreaks within daycare centers, and household exposures are a contributing factor to an increased number of positive cases among children in the territory, according to the V.I. Health Department.
Esther Ellis, territorial epidemiologist, announced at a press conference Monday that the high number of active and new positive cases on St. Croix are among children and young adults.
“Last week, the majority of our cases were in the 0-17 age group, and the median age of all positive cases is now only 27.5 years old,” Ellis said.
Ellis said the increased number of positive cases among children can be attributed to household exposures to other confirmed cases, along with spread within daycare centers.
“It is especially important for children 12 and up, as well as those who work with children to get vaccinated and keep our schools safe,” Ellis said.
Health also confirmed two more COVID-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 71.
The deceased are a 89-year-old man on St. Croix and a 44-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
Since Sept. 20, the Health Department has made booster shots available to individuals who are immune compromised, 65 and older, health care and long-term care facility workers who received shots eight months ago. On Oct. 4, the waiting period will be reduced to six months.
A doctor’s note or prescription is required.
“Additionally, Pfizer has announced they will be submitting their application for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old,” Ellis said.
To schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
Over the weekend, Gov. Bryan issued an order extending the eviction moratorium to Dec. 31, removing the restriction on the number of individuals who can attend a funeral, and suspended inspection requirement for private vehicles until March 15.