The V.I. Supreme Court has upheld a Superior Court judge’s ruling that convicted murderer Dean Molloy — who was pardoned by Gov. Charles Turnbull — is not eligible for expungement of his criminal record.

Molloy was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon on May 10, 1990, and released from prison on Nov. 19, 1996.

