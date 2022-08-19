The V.I. Supreme Court has upheld a Superior Court judge’s ruling that convicted murderer Dean Molloy — who was pardoned by Gov. Charles Turnbull — is not eligible for expungement of his criminal record.
Molloy was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon on May 10, 1990, and released from prison on Nov. 19, 1996.
Gov. Charles Turnbull pardoned Molloy on Dec. 30, 2006.
“The pardon stated that despite his two felony convictions, Molloy had participated in numerous community endeavors and obtained several academic distinctions following his release which warranted the pardon’s issuance,” according to an opinion filed Wednesday by Associate Justice Ive Arlington Swan, writing for the majority.
Molloy filed a petition in Superior Court to expunge his criminal record on Aug. 13, 2018, arguing that the governor’s pardon “entitled him to an expungement of his criminal record.”
But Superior Court Judge Douglas Brady ruled on Dec. 19, 2018, that he was not so entitled.
An executive pardon and judicial expungement of criminal records “are two different remedies that serve two distinct purposes,” Brady wrote, and pardons do not automatically entitle an individual to expungement.
While the governor has the power to pardon, “the power to grant or deny a petition for expungement is vested in the courts alone,” Brady wrote.
Swan and Associate Justice Maria Cabret agreed, and found that while there are certain circumstances in which expungement is warranted, Molloy’s situation does not qualify because “his standing conviction precludes record expungement” under the V.I. Code.
According to the opinion, “because Molloy’s gubernatorial pardon did not obliterate his felony convictions, he is not entitled to records expunction under the Virgin Islands expungement statute. Therefore, we affirm the Superior Court.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge disagreed, and filed a dissenting opinion.
“I agree with the majority that the grant of a gubernatorial pardon, standing alone and without more, does not mandate the expungement of any court records relating to the former conviction,” Hodge wrote. “I write separately, however, because unlike the majority, I would conclude that the recipient of a gubernatorial pardon may seek a discretionary expungement,” pursuant to a relevant section of the V.I. Code.
The majority found the section inapplicable to Molloy “because a pardon recipient has, in fact, been convicted, and the gubernatorial pardon purportedly does not erase or eliminate the conviction,” Hodge wrote.
“But in interpreting the pardon power codified in the United States Constitution, the Supreme Court of the United States has expressly held that ‘the pardon not merely releases the offender from the punishment prescribed for the offense, but that it obliterates in legal contemplation the offence itself,’” Hodge wrote.
The U.S. Supreme Court has also found that, “further determined that ‘when the pardon is full, it releases the punishment and blots out of existence the guilt, so that in the eye of the law the offender is as innocent as if he had never committed the offence’ and transforms the recipient into ‘a new man,’” he added.
