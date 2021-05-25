The V.I. Education Department is cautioning individuals who attended Friday’s Charlotte Amalie High School hybrid graduation that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The V.I. Health Department has confirmed that a parent was infected at the time they attended their child’s graduation ceremony on the school’s St. Thomas campus.
The school’s 222 graduates and parents were separated into three groups while they waited to receive diplomas on an outdoor stage. All participants were required to wear face masks, temperatures checks were conducted and hand washing was encouraged, according to an Education Department statement released Monday. The Department of Health continues to conduct contact tracing of guests that may have come in close contact with the affected parent.
Three seniors — one from Charlotte Amalie High School and two from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School — tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their graduation ceremonies. Those students, and at least 10 others, were prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies.
Anyone who attended Charlotte Amalie graduation ceremony and is concerned about their exposure, should contact the Health Department’s epidemiology hotline at 340-776-1519 or 340-712-6299, or call their private physician for guidance.
Sibilly Elementary School student tests positive
Health officials on St. Thomas have confirmed that a Joseph Sibilly Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
According to Education officials, the student attended in-person classes on Friday, and the Health Department has conducted contact tracing among students and staff in the affected classroom.
Sibilly students are not scheduled to return to class this year, but complete the school year online as previously planned.
The affected classroom and school are being thoroughly sanitized, Education officials said in a prepared statement.