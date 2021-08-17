More than 100 participants logged on to an online Education Department forum Monday night to provide feedback on the start of the school year, but first they had to listen to more than an hour of presentations.
Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin began by encouraging parents to stay informed on COVID-19, and shared a clip from a Government House press conference on the latest COVID-19 case numbers.
Parents were also encouraged to vaccinate any children over the age of 12.
Then, district representatives shared information on the start of the year which began with virtual classes on Aug. 10.
As the presentations began to run past the hour mark, parents became noticeably frustrated worrying they wouldn’t be able to voice their concerns. Some parents asked questions in a chat and received answers from the department officials as the presentations continued.
When the floor was opened to parents, one mother voiced a shared concern.
“My son is in kindergarten. After 12 he’s ready to check out. Is there any way to do a modified schedule?” the parent asked as all students are currently expected to attend class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“We recognize this is not the best setting to educate children, and the request has come from many parents,” Berry-Benjamin responded. She recognized a decision may have to be made to modify the school day for younger students, but said it would be a decision to come later in the year and no action has been taken yet.
Parents were also concerned about COVID testing once students return to in-person classes.
According to the department, school nurses have had training from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department on conducting rapid testing. Whenever a student presents COVID-19 symptoms, a rapid test will be conducted.
Random tests, which will require parental consent, will also be conducted on a monthly basis, using tests provided by the Health Department.
“You are truly partners as we continue to educate students during these trying times,” St. Croix Superintendent Carlos McGregor said.
In the upcoming week, parents will also have the opportunity to communicate directly with teachers during open houses to be held online.
Parents can also submit feedback via an online form available on the Department of Education’s homepage at https://pnp.vide.vi.