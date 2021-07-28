The National Park Service announced Tuesday that there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
“Caneel Bay is vital to the heritage, progress and enjoyment of St. John and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Nigel Fields, superintendent of the V.I. National Park. “This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the future of Caneel Bay is planned with consideration for the voices of our visitors and the communities whose histories we are charged with preserving here.”
At a listening session held June 24, residents and visitors alike said St. Johnians should have more input on what happens at the site once the Retained Use Estate, or RUE agreement, between the National Park Service and resort owner CBI Acquisitions expires.
Developer Laurance Rockefeller deeded the underlying 150 acres to the National Park Service in 1983, retaining the right to operate the resort until September 2023. Since the resort operates under a unique Retained Use Estate, resort owners like CBI Acquisitions have operated the resort on park land for zero rent, under the assumption the property will transfer to park ownership in 2023.
CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests. That position drew widespread backlash from St. John residents who viewed the deal as a money grab by an owner who has failed to maintain the parkland properly.
In 2010, legislation was passed to have CBI Acquisitions enter into a 40-year lease agreement that would have extinguished the RUE altogether. However, allegations of environmental neglect, coupled with the hurricanes, disrupted those negotiations.
The park service investigated and recently revealed that elevated levels of pesticides, arsenic and DDT, among other hazardous materials, were found at the resort in February. The estimated cost for the cleanup is $6 million.
On Saturday, the park service closed a 45-day public comment period on the environmental investigation into the site, including an engineering evaluation and cost analysis which “will inform the lease process and a new Environmental Assessment to launch around November aimed at defining the stewardship, community, operational and other critical guidelines that will factor into the site’s lease development,” according to the news release.
Public input into the environmental assessment “will help frame the vision for Caneel Bay.”
According to the statement, the leasing program “provides a pathway for parks to enter into public-private partnerships to revitalize park properties and make them available for public use. The Caneel Bay competitive lease process will include requests for qualifications and proposals, which are expected to begin rolling out by next summer.”
Construction is projected to start in late 2024.
“A competitive lease process will help foster a broad and equitable resolution that honors the intent of the park’s establishment while addressing 21st century needs,” Fields said in the statement.
According to the statement, the Park Service “aims to solicit qualified applicants for the long-term partnership needed to successfully manage hotel accommodations at Caneel Bay while protecting natural and cultural resources.
“The shift towards a competitive solicitation and selection of a leasee allows the NPS to incorporate public feedback into the process.”
Fields’ announcement garnered praise from Harith Wickrema, president of Island Green Living Association, who has advocated for an open bid process.
“We applaud the National Park Service’s decision to open the Caneel Bay lease for competitive bid,” Wickrema said. “It serves the best interests of the St. John community and is something that Island Green Living Association has strongly advocated for.”
He added, “wehave an incredible opportunity to make Caneel into a world class eco-luxury resort that will have a far greater financial and economic benefit to the territory than the present operation.”
Current information about the National Park Service redevelopment of Caneel Bay will be available throughout the planning and development process at https://go.nps.gov/CaneelBay.