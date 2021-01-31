Virgin Islands National Park will begin repairs along North Shore Road on Wednesday, according to a Park Service statement.
The work will take place between the park Maintenance Facility entrance in Cruz Bay and Cinnamon Bay and will patch and repair roughly 10,500 square feet of road surface.
All roads will remain open, however traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and drivers should expect delays, according to the Park Service. The park requests that all vehicles and pedestrians traveling in the area use caution and reduce speed. The park also requests the public to obey all signs and flaggers in the construction area. The work is not expected to exceed 120 days and is expected to significantly improve safety, the statement read.
Expect traffic disruptions for St. Croix fiber work
Drivers on St. Croix can expect partial road closures and lane closures this week from the Christiansted Bypass towards the Beeston Hill Medical Center.
According to the V.I. Police Department, the work to install fiber optic cables will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
BLDM Inc., an AT&T contractor, will be performing the work. Motorists can expect delays due to partial road closures and lane closures, according to police, who advise drivers to leave earlier to account for delays.
— Daily News Staff
Christiansted man charged with contempt of court
A Christiansted man is in jail after allegedly violating a restraining order, according to police.
Elias Velasquez Jr., 53, of Hill Street, Christiansted, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Saturday by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau on a warrant issued by the V.I. Superior Court. He was charged with Contempt of Court.
According to police, he broke the order by having contact with a woman on March 11. Police did not describe the contact, or offer additional details about the case.
Unable to post $1,000 bail, Velasquez was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice of rights hearing.
Police: Threatening texts drove co-worker from job
A St. Croix woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving a co-worker to quit.
According to police, Sharron Lopez, 35, of Louis E. Brown Villas housing community sent multiple threatening text messages via an online application, causing her co-worker to resign.
She was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Friday by detectives with the Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit and is charged with harassment by written communication, cyber-stalking and cyber-harassment.
Lopez posted $1,000 bail and has been released, pending her advice of rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff