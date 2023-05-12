Days before he was set to stand trial, St. Croix National Park Deputy Superintendent Gregory Camacho pleaded guilty to federal charges related to fraudulent claims he made for housing expenses and reimbursements, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Camacho, 43, has been employed by the National Park Service since 2007, and was indicted by a grand jury in April 2021.

