Days before he was set to stand trial, St. Croix National Park Deputy Superintendent Gregory Camacho pleaded guilty to federal charges related to fraudulent claims he made for housing expenses and reimbursements, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Camacho, 43, has been employed by the National Park Service since 2007, and was indicted by a grand jury in April 2021.
Special Agents of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Interior arrested Camacho and charged him with a lengthy list of financial crimes, including acts affecting a personal financial interest; four counts of theft of government money; eight counts of wire fraud; eight counts of making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claims; and 15 counts of conversion of government property.
The indictment alleged that Camacho paid no rent for half a year while living in a government housing unit owned by the Park Service during his tenure as deputy superintendent. Later, Camacho began paying rent at a reduced rate after directing a subordinate to change the classification of the housing unit to a dormitory style residence, according to the indictment.
The indictment further charged Camacho with defrauding the National Park Service by submitting false permanent change of duty vouchers to indicate members of his family had relocated, allowing him to pocket relocation reimbursements, and that he falsely claimed reimbursement for meals and travel expenses.
The alleged total loss amounted to $46,000, according to the indictment.
Camacho pleaded not guilty, and jury selection was scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Nicole-Lynn King-Richardson argued in a motion to dismiss the case filed in January that Camacho was targeted for selective enforcement because he was trying to fight racism in the National Park system, and had filed a civil rights claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“The United States Government initiated this investigation and enforcement in order to silence Mr. Camacho and similarly situated employees of the National Park Service in the Virgin Islands who dare to speak out against the injustices that Caribbean people of color face on a daily basis in the Virgin Islands,” she wrote.
“Instead of attempting to right the wrongs that have plagued the National Park Service for years, the United States Government expends resources to punish Mr. Camacho’s bravery by prosecuting him for practices that have gone unpunished for years,” King-Richardson added.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston responded that Camacho made “various general allegations without merit and/or without specific factual basis,” and “the timeline doesn’t support his claim,” because the Inspector General began investigating Camacho two months before he filed the civil rights complaint.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors filed a new information charging Camacho with one count of being an “Office or Employee of United States converting property of another,” and two counts of “accounting generally for public money.”
The charges are based on false claims for housing expenses and reimbursements totaling $29,500, according to the plea agreement also filed Thursday.
Under sentencing guidelines, Camacho is likely to serve between six and 12 months of probation, according to the plea agreement, and could be ordered to pay a fine of between $4,000 and $40,000.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
