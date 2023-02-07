The National Park Service began bulkhead repairs, pier replacement and creek dredging near its Cruz Bay Visitor Center, according to a released statement on Monday.
To minimize the impact to boaters, the project is expected to proceed in phases, then move to a full closure of the area beginning April 25 through mid-August.
The pier will remain open while bulkhead work is occurring now through March.
The first section of the bulkhead that will be worked on, Zone I, is the eastern section that is adjacent to the fuel dock near the diagonal pick up and drop off area. This work is scheduled to occur through Feb. 17.
The second section of bulkhead to be worked on , Zone II, will be the corner and dinghy area north of the pier. This work is scheduled to begin Monday through March 3.
“During this time the pier will be accessible, but this section of the bulkhead will not be available for use. All dinghies will need to use the section of bulkhead to the south of the pier,” the release stated.
The third section of bulkhead to be worked on ,Zone III, will be directly in front of the visitor center and will include the diagonal loading and unloading area. The work will begin Feb. 27 through March 17 “and during that time, the loading and unloading area will not be available, so all boaters will need to use the pier,” according to the statement.
The final section of the bulkhead, Zone IV which is the section south of the pier, will be under construction from March 13th to March 31st. All dinghies will need to use the section of bulkhead north of the pier.
“Once the bulkhead work is complete, pier replacement and dredging will take place. To safely complete this work and protect resources, a turbidity boom will be installed. It is anticipated the boom will be in place from April 25 to August 14,”the release stated. “While the turbidity boom is in place, all bulkhead and pier areas will be closed to the public with no access for boats or dinghies. Boaters should comply with all posted signs and remain clear of ongoing marine work.”
The NPS said that the marine facility repairs are part of the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Additional notification will occur prior to the installation of the turbidity boom.
NPS Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons said the park “is excited to move forward with the marine work associated with this project.”
“This work will provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for our visitors. This work compliments the playground renovations that are currently underway and the future plans for renovations to the pavilion and restrooms,” he said.
The visitor center remains open during construction. Visitors can access the center on foot from Cruz Bay or by car, utilizing the parking adjacent to the visitor center and abiding by the posted parking regulations. The park’s public restrooms and pavilion remain open to the public throughout the renovation.