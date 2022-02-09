National Park Service officials said during an online meeting Tuesday that they’re seeking detailed public input on what should happen to the former Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, and have extended the deadline to submit comment from Feb. 17 to March 4.
“We’re really early on, we’re starting at the ground up,” said Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields.
Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions’ Retained Use Estate agreement with the park will end in September 2023, at which point the 150-acre property will be returned to the Park Service.
More than 200 people joined Tuesday’s meeting, which came after Park Service officials held a similar meeting with stakeholders Friday evening.
Project manager Kelly Daigle read off some of the questions submitted by the public, which included questions about accessibility of trails and beaches, whether there would be a cap on the number of resort rooms and what happens if redevelopment turns up human remains or cultural artifacts.
Park Service officials said throughout the meeting that they want the public to help decide what the answers to such questions will be.
“We’re designing this for the future so your thoughts and your ideas about the type of access that you would expect would be very helpful for us,” Fields said. “Give us your justification for how access should be opened or how access should be denied. We hear things from all corners and all people’s perspectives.”
A possible limit on the number of rooms is also “part of what we’re going to evaluate,” Fields said.
National Park Service Leasing Program Manager Gordy Kito said that “there has been some desire to keep the number of rooms down” but “more importantly, I think we should focus on the number of rooms that the community or folks providing input think are appropriate.”
Interior Region 2 historian Bill Hunter said remains and archaeological resources have been uncovered on park land during reconstruction efforts after the 2017 hurricanes, and the park staff work closely with the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office.
The Caneel site is “a complex and layered landscape” and park land “is subject to a host of federal laws and regulations” and strict procedures, should developers encounter human remains, he added.
In terms of whether employee housing would be offered on site, “we’re so early on, we need to see what type of operation or operations we would have,” Fields said. “It’s a great question and it’s one that we will get to in a subsequent step.”
Following rounds of environmental testing and public comment periods, park officials are currently considering four potential options for future use of the property.
The first option is for the Park Service to maintain the trails and beach access, but otherwise do nothing and pursue no future commercial activity.
Alternative A — which is currently the Park Service’s preferred preliminary proposal, Fields said — would reserve Caneel Beach, Scott Beach, Paradise Beach and Turtle Point for resort guest use, with services being the responsibility of the developer or operator. The cottages at Scott Beach would be removed or redesigned due to their location in the floodplain. Caneel’s Hawksnest and Honeymoon beaches would be available for public use with the option for added visitor services, and the Park Service would provide a mid-range overnight experience at Hawksnest, falling somewhere between the Cinnamon Bay Campground and the new Caneel resort’s higher price point. The National Park Service would connect trail systems allowing visitor access to the property from Cruz Bay.
Alternative B keeps Caneel’s Hawksnest within the resort footprint, with responsibilities and access maintained by the lessee. Honeymoon would be maintained as a concessions contract, and the Park Service maintenance facility and community space provided by an outside partner are also a part of alternative B.
Alternative C keeps the resort’s current footprint, with all commercial activity being the responsibility of one commercial entity and all responsibilities falling under the lessee’s contract.
According to a proposed timeline, the decision of whether to take action at the property should be made by December. If it’s decided the Park Service will take action, the decision of which option to pursue is expected to be made by early 2023.
The Park Service wants to “get a better sense around what is driving your thoughts around a particular alternative. That is really helpful for us,” Fields said.
He emphasized that a decision has not been made on whether to rebuild a resort, and if a resort is rebuilt, the mechanisms behind that process have not yet been determined.
“We’re way ahead of a decision at this point so it’s a great time to continue to give us feedback,” Fields said.
Ultimately, the decision will be made by the National Park Service southeast region director and the director.
The current public comment period will close March 4. Comments can be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov or by writing to Caneel Bay Redevelopment/Management Plan, Superintendent, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, V.I. 00830. Written comments may also be hand-delivered to the Cruz Bay Visitor’s Center.
“This is going to be an impact on the landscape for many, many decades to come,” Fields said. “We look forward to hearing from you.”