The National Park Service has awarded nearly $3.3 million to address lingering impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria on coral reefs, mangroves and shorelines at four park sites in the territory.
“These imperative restoration efforts assist the National Park Service with the conservation of threatened natural resources and shoreline resiliency on St. Croix and St. John,” Charles Borders, Park Service regional storm recovery program manager, said.
The $3.2 million in projects will be conducted at Virgin Islands National Park, Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument, Buck Island Reef National Monument and Salt River National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve.
A team of federal and non-governmental entities developed the restoration plan for coral reefs, treating coral disease, building mangrove forests and stabilizing shorelines, according to a press release from the Park Service’s South Atlantic-Gulf Region.
Funding will go toward Caribbean Oceanic Restoration and Education Foundation, Coral World and Ocean Reef Initiative, Iowa State University, The Nature Conservancy, University of Miami and University of the Virgin Islands.
The organizations will construct and expand nurseries to rear coral species and grow mangroves, buttonwood and sea grapes for planting within the parks.
Coral infected with stony coral tissue loss disease will also be treated.