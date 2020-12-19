Eleven out of 15 inmates considered for release last week have been granted parole, including prisoners convicted of murder, manslaughter, and other violent crimes, according to a news release from the V.I. Bureau of Corrections.
The V.I. Parole Board determined that four inmates should not be granted parole at this time, including Winston Carter, convicted of first-degree assault; Jermall Evans, convicted of first-degree robbery; and Rusiel Encarnacion, convicted of third-degree robbery.
The fourth inmate denied parole, Jahzeel Fenton, was convicted of first-degree assault, domestic violence. Fenton was 17 years old when he shot a woman in the stomach in front of her young children in March 2010.
Fenton was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Six years after the shooting, he entered an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the lesser assault charge. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July 2017 and ordered to pay the victim’s medical bills of more than $162,000.
Fenton appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court affirmed his 20-year prison sentence in Nov. 2018.
The 11 inmates who were granted parole are as follows:
• Adany Browne, 34, convicted of discharging of a firearm in a public place. Browne was arrested in June 2018 after a family argument escalated and he “ran outside and began to fire shots in the air,” police said at the time.
• Jahni Hamilton, 33, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon. In 2015, Hamilton pleaded guilty to stabbing fellow Golden Grove inmate Adrian Wheatley to death inside the prison on July 9, 2011.
At the time of the homicide, Hamilton was serving a 20-year sentence for the brutal 2003 beating of a woman in her Jolly Hill home when he was 16 years old. Police said he beat the woman with a piece of lumber and then stole more than $1,000 from her. She suffered a fractured skull, brain damage, broken ribs and broken wrists.
• Angel Medina, who was incarcerated on a parole violation.
• Bruno Montoute, 52, convicted of second-degree murder. Montoute admitted to shooting 25-year-old Akeem Batiste to death in Estate Concordia in 2015.
• Carmen O’Neill, 55, convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the Jan. 17, 2010, stabbing death of Reynaldo Marin, 31, in the Candido Guadalupe housing community.
• Claudio Ponce, incarcerated on a parole revocation for a grand larceny conviction.
• Mohammed Salem, third-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Katheryn Wenger, driving under the influence.
• Ramon Mateo III, convicted of first-degree assault.
• Errol Nelson, convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
• Tyrone Thomas, convicted of first-degree assault.