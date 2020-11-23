The V.I. Parole Board will convene in December to consider parole applications.
On Monday, Dec. 7, the Board will hear testimony from victims, family members and the public, according to Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all hearings will be held via secure video and teleconferencing.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Board will conduct parole hearings for the following inmates at John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, also known as Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, and the Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex, or the St. Thomas jail:
• Adany Browne, 34, convicted of discharging of a firearm in a public place.
Browne was arrested in June 2018 after a family argument escalated and he “ran outside and began to fire shots in the air,” police said at the time.
• Jermall Evans, convicted of first-degree robbery.
• Jahzeel Fenton, convicted of first-degree assault, domestic violence. Fenton was 17 years old when he shot a woman in the stomach in front of her young children in March 2010.
Fenton was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Six years after the shooting, he entered an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the lesser assault charge.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July 2017 and ordered to pay the victim’s medical bills of more than $162,000. Fenton appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court affirmed his 20-year prison sentence in Nov. 2018.
• Jahni Hamilton, 33, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon. In 2015, Hamilton pleaded guilty to stabbing fellow Golden Grove inmate Adrian Wheatley to death inside the prison on July 9, 2011.
At the time of the homicide, Hamilton was serving a 20-year sentence for the brutal 2003 beating of a woman in her Jolly Hill home when he was 16 years old. Police said he beat the woman with a piece of lumber and then stole more than $1,000 from her.
She suffered a fractured skull, brain damage, broken ribs and broken wrists.
• Angel Medina, who is incarcerated on a parole violation.
• Bruno Montoute, 52, convicted of second-degree murder. Montoute admitted to shooting 25-year-old Akeem Batiste to death in Estate Concordia in 2015.
• Carmen O’Neill, 55, convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the Jan. 17, 2010 stabbing death of Reynaldo Marin, 31, in the Candido Guadalupe housing community.
• Claudio Ponce, incarcerated on a parole revocation for a grand larceny conviction.
• Mohammed Salem, third-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Katheryn Wenger, driving under the influence.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the board will conduct parole hearings by video and teleconference for the following inmates at Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida:
• Winston Carter, convicted of first-degree assault.
• Rusiel Encarnacion, convicted of third-degree robbery.
• Ramon Mateo III, convicted of first-degree assault.
• Errol Nelson, convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
• Tyrone Thomas, convicted of first-degree assault.
The board will deliberate and review parole applications on Dec. 10 and 11.
According to the news release, “whether an inmate is eligible to apply for parole is determined by the terms of his/her sentence and the requirements of the V.I. parole statute, 5 V.I.C. §§ 4601-4606. The fact that an inmate’s name may appear on the list of those deemed eligible to apply for parole does not guarantee either that parole will be granted or that a parole hearing for that inmate will take place as scheduled.
“Even if eligible to apply for parole, no inmate may be granted parole unless he/she is recommended for parole by the Director of the Bureau of Corrections.
“Also, the date of an inmate’s release, after being granted parole, is dependent on compliance with a number of conditions, including approval by the State Council of Interstate Compact for the Supervision of Adult Offenders when necessary. Ensuring compliance with these conditions may delay an inmate’s release.”
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of their desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than Nov. 30.
Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
Rural Route 1, Box 9909
Kingshill, VI 00850-9715
email: viparoleboard@vi.gov.