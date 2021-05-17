The V.I. Parole Board has scheduled hearings from June 7-10 for 17 inmates, including several convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parole hearings will be held via secure video conferencing.
On June 7, the board will hear testimony from victims, family members and the public for and against parole for the following inmates at the John Bell Correctional Facility, better known as Golden Grove, on St. Croix, and the Alexander Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex on St. Thomas:
Jason Donovan, convicted of petit larceny; Felipe Jimenez Caraball, convicted of first-degree assault and battery, domestic violence; Jhon Moses, convicted of escape from custody; Keith Jennings, convicted of possession of stolen property; Joseph Andrew, convicted of third-degree burglary; Jamie Brewster, convicted of involuntary manslaughter; and Stephanie Ziegler, convicted of negligent homicide. Ziegler, 49, was driving on Queen Mary Highway in April 2018 when she struck a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Fatima Brown. Brown was ejected through the front window of her Toyota sedan and later succumbed to her injuries.
Another Virgin Islander being considered for release June 7, Jahzeel Fenton was convicted of first-degree assault, domestic violence.
Fenton was 17 years old when he shot a woman in the stomach in front of her young children in March 2010.
Fenton was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Six years after the shooting, he entered an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the lesser assault charge.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July 2017 and ordered to pay the victim’s medical bills of more than $162,000.
Fenton appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court affirmed his 20-year prison sentence in November 2018.
The parole board denied a previous request for release by Fenton in December.
On Tuesday, June 8, the board will conduct parole hearings by video conference for the following inmates at Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida:
Winston Carter, convicted of first-degree assault; Thomas Romero, convicted of second-degree murder; Richard Ireland, convicted of first-degree assault; Robert Moore, convicted of voluntary manslaughter; Johverne Meyers, convicted of first-degree assault; Charlesworth Gonsalves, convicted of second-degree aggravated rape, child abuse, domestic violence; Samuel Mulley, convicted of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; Marley Saunders, convicted of second-degree murder/parole revocation.
Carter was sentenced in July 2017 to serve seven years behind bars after he was found guilty of shooting another St. Thomas man 11 times in 2016.
Prosecutors said Carter left the victim to die in a parking lot before trying to flee to the mainland.
Carter pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, meaning he maintains his innocence but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to win a conviction at trial.
At sentencing, V.I. Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston said Carter “is an individual who can be rehabilitated and is not likely to live a life as a heinous criminal.”
Dunston added that, “You are essentially a good person, and I hope that serving this sentence does not change that aspect of your personality.”
Meyers was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 for shooting two people near the Seventh-day Adventist School in Tutu in 2008.
Gonsalves was found guilty by a jury of raping a 16-year-old girl, who reported the assault in 2013.
Several individuals — including one of his 30 children, a pastor, and family friend — spoke in support of Gonsalves and testified that he is a loving person who is not a danger to the community.
“They can say he is nice, but I’m looking at his record, here in black and white, and this is not a nice guy,” Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho said in 2013. He was sentenced in 2016 and unsuccessfully appealed his conviction to the V.I. Supreme Court.
Saunders was one of three men convicted in connection with the robbery and murder of Gregory LaBlanc, 41, on Back Street, St. Thomas, in August 2013.
Saunders, who was 21 at the time, was not the gunman who shot LaBlanc to death, but surveillance video showed him and the two other men chasing the victim and cornering him in a stairwell, police said.
On June 9, the Board will conduct a parole hearing by video conference for an inmate at Wallen Ridge State Prison in Virginia. Nicholas Albert was convicted of first-degree murder when he was a minor, and escape from jail.
The board has reserved June 10 for deliberation and administrative review.
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of their desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than May 30. Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
Rural Route 1, Box 9909
Kingshill, VI 00850-9715
340-773-6309 ext. 6817
email: viparoleboard@vi.gov