Inmates serving sentences for various crimes, including murder, rape, and assault, are scheduled to appear before the V.I. Parole Board next month, according to a press release from the V.I. Bureau of Corrections.
The board will hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, or other interested persons for and against the applications, according to Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood.
The board will convene on Dec. 2 to conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, also known as Golden Grove prison.
Prisoners being considered for parole include Dionno Brooks, who was convicted of grand larceny and promoting prison contraband.
Brooks was 16 when he and four others were charged with the beating death of 65-year-old William Hyde on St. Thomas in November 2012. Prosecutors offered plea agreements for reduced conspiracy charges after defendants offered conflicting motives and the government decided not to bring the case to trial. Since then, Brooks has been in and out of custody for various crimes. He was arrested in 2020 and charged in two burglary cases after police said he broke into neighbors’ homes in Anna’s Retreat.
He was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence in Sept. 2021, and charged again in October 2021 after corrections officers said they found packages containing marijuana concealed in his pants.
Inmate Kaseem Bruno was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison in 2011 for aggravated child abuse and third-degree assault. Bruno was initially charged with first-degree murder in the 2010 death of his 2-month old daughter, and later pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.
The child’s mother told police that Bruno strangled the infant with a cord because he was trying to avoid being served with court documents and she would not stop crying, according to court records.
Inmate Jelani Hall was initially arrested in March 2018 and charged with aggravated rape of two underage children. Hall pleaded guilty in 2019 to unlawful sexual contact, according to online public court records, which do not show Hall’s sentence.
Adam Mason was charged with robbing the Bank of St. Croix in Peter’s Rest in June 2017, and convicted of first-degree robbery.
Other inmates being considered for parole include Ruben George, third-degree assault; Darrell Thomas, stalking; Franklin Xavier, unauthorized possession of a firearm; Khalid Smith, unlawful entry; and Hyram Graneau, unauthorized use of a vehicle and promoting prison contraband.
On Dec. 5, the board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the Citrus County Detention Center in Florida.
Inmates being considered for parole include Charlesworth Gonsalves, who was denied parole in February. Gonsalves was charged in 2013 with sexually assaulting a child, and convicted by a jury in 2016 of second-degree aggravated rape, child abuse, and domestic violence. He appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court upheld his convictions in 2019.
Also up for parole is Daryl Beaupierre, who was convicted of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, unlawful sexual contact, and possession of a knife during a crime of violence.
Beaupierre was arrested after he assaulted a woman for hours in September 2007 by beating, raping, choking and cutting her with a knife, according to court records.
On Dec. 17, 2008, Beaupierre was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison for the rape, and the judge also ordered him to serve a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence before he would be considered eligible for parole.
Inmate Glen Edwards pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1998 and is serving a 50-year prison sentence.
Inmate Timothy Rodney, who fatally assaulted his ex-wife Iola Martin in 2010, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime of violence. He was sentenced in 2014 to serve 20 years behind bars, according to court records.
On Dec. 7, the board will conduct parole hearings for inmates in person at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi, including Jahzeel Fenton.
Fenton was 17 years old when he shot a woman in the stomach in front of her young children in March 2010, and was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Six years after the shooting, he entered an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault, domestic violence.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July 2017 and ordered to pay the victim’s medical bills of more than $162,000.
Fenton appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court affirmed his 20-year prison sentence in November 2018. The parole board has previously denied Fenton’s requests for release.
Other inmates who will be considered for parole are Christopher Sylvester, unauthorized possession of a firearm; Michael Steele, first-degree assault and promoting prison contraband; Dante Tonge, grand larceny; Callistus Ettiene, unauthorized possession of a firearm.
On Dec. 9, the parole board will conduct hearings for inmates at Wallens Ridge State Prison, Keen Mountain Correctional Facility and Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.
Mekel Blash, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to the 2014 killing of James Malfetti III on St. John, is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
Other inmates include Jahmal Todman, possession of a firearm in a school zone; and Khaeil Thompson, first-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
The Bureau of Corrections advised that whether an inmate is eligible to apply for parole is determined by the terms of his or her sentence and the requirements of the V.I. parole statute. The fact that an inmate’s name may appear on the list of those deemed eligible to apply for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted or that a parole hearing for that inmate will take place as scheduled.
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of his /her desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than Nov. 30. Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
Rural Route 1, Box 9909
Kingshill, VI 00850-9715
340-773-6309 ext. 6817, email: viparoleboard@vi.gov